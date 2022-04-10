LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Raised to $30.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $25.52 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

