Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.50 and last traded at C$41.08. 96,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,082,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.97.
In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
