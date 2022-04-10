Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.50 and last traded at C$41.08. 96,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,082,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.97.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.2448268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

