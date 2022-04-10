LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,583,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

