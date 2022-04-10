Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $151.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI opened at $147.04 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

