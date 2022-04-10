LHT Trading Down 6.8% This Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $112,641.91 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007024 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.