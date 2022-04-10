Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEG. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

