Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $195.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.87.

Lear stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $378,998,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $343,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lear by 27,995.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $70,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

