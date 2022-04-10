Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.