Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Landstar System by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.