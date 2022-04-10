Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
LSEA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24.
In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
