Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LSEA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

