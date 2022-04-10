Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $103,000 Position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter valued at $21,735,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,994,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIGU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as on companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.