Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,700 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.92 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

