Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $241,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.