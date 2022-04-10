Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

MYD stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

