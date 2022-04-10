Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $124,000 in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EHI opened at $8.17 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

