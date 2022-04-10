Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $198,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 32.2% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 199,778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 380,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

