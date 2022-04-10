Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000.

NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

