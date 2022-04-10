Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 211.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.73 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

