Landec Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landec in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

LNDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

