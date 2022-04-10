Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.43 million to $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 303,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

