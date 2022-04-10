Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,255 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Several analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
The company has a market cap of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.
About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
