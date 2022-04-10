Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

