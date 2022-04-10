Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 255 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.