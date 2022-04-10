Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 750 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Okta were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $142.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

