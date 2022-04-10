Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 543 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $918.83 and a 200-day moving average of $968.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.28, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

