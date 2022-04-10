Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 766,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 761,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

