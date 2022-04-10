Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $819,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

