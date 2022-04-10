Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $60.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
