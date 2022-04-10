Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.24% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LVLU opened at $8.47 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
