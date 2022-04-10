Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CDRE opened at $24.36 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

