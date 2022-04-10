Komodo (KMD) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $69.48 million and $927,105.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00391243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00086880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00099964 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004546 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,077,157 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

