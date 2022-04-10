Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $47.10 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.