Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.