KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

