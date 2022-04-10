Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

