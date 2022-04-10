Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 264,509 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,728,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.