Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.