Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce $408.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the highest is $408.04 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,166. Kforce has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $8,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

