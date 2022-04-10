KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $84.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

