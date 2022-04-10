Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STLFF has been the topic of several other research reports. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.