Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.