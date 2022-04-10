Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $496.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.33), with a volume of 115475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.32).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.45.
About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
