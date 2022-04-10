Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.