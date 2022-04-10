Keith Fulton Purchases 705,883 Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) Stock

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) insider Keith Fulton purchased 705,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £28,235.32 ($37,029.93).

GCM opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.27. GCM Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

GCM Resources Company Profile

