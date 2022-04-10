KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 211,202 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.