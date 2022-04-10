Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops One Day Volume of $163,333.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $803,826.22 and approximately $163,333.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.73 or 0.07546274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.69 or 0.99857702 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

