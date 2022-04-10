Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark lowered shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

