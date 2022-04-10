JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,455 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.