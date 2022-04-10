JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE stock opened at GBX 32.51 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market capitalization of £446.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.70 ($1.39). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.81.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.