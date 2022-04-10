JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target to €45.00

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. OCI has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

